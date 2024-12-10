Realme 14 Pro series teased in India

It seems the Realme 14 Pro series will launch earlier than expected in India.

The brand has started teasing the series in the country, indicating its approaching arrival. Earlier reports claimed that the lineup will debut in January 2025, but the move could mean it could happen before 2024 ends. As the company noted, its debut will be “coming soon.”

To this end, Realme also revealed some details about the series, including its Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, “superior camera” system with a periscope unit, and AI Ultra Clarity feature.

The series is expected to include the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ models, but earlier leaks revealed that there would also be a Pro Lite model. It is rumored to arrive in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold. The colors were introduced in the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ models as one of their main design highlights. In addition, the Realme 14 Pro Lite is reportedly available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configuration options.

