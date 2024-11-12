Realme 14 series to welcome ‘Pro Lite’ model; Device’s configs, colors leak

Realme is reportedly adding a new Pro Lite model in its upcoming Realme 14 series, and its color and configuration options have recently leaked.

The Realme 14 lineup is now being prepared and is expected to launch early next year. Interestingly, a new discovery shows that the lineup will be expanded with the addition of the Realme 14 Pro Lite model. To recall, the Realme 13 series only comes with Realme 13 4G, Realme 13, Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13+, and Realme 13 Pro+ models.

According to a leak, the Realme 14 Pro Lite will be available in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold. The colors were introduced in the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ models as one of their main design highlights.

In addition, the Realme 14 Pro Lite is reportedly available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configuration options.

No other details about the model are available, but it is expected to be a more affordable option than the Reame 14 Pro model.

Stay tuned for more details!

Via