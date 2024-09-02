Realme 13 Pro+ now available in Monet Purple in India

Realme is now offering the Realme 13 Pro+ in the Monet Purple color option in India.

The company launched the Realme 13 Pro series in India in July. However, the Realme 13 Pro+ was initially offered only in Monet Gold and Emerald Green colors. Now, the brand has expanded this option by introducing Monet Purple.

Aside from the colors, no other sections of the Realme 13 Pro+ have been changed. With this, fans in India can still expect the following details and pricing for the Monet Purple Realme 13 Pro+.

To recall, the Realme 13 Pro+ offers the following specifications: