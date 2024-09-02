Realme 13 Pro+ now available in Monet Purple in India

Realme is now offering the Realme 13 Pro+ in the Monet Purple color option in India.
The company launched the Realme 13 Pro series in India in July. However, the Realme 13 Pro+ was initially offered only in Monet Gold and Emerald Green colors. Now, the brand has expanded this option by introducing Monet Purple.
Aside from the colors, no other sections of the Realme 13 Pro+ have been changed. With this, fans in India can still expect the following details and pricing for the Monet Purple Realme 13 Pro+.
To recall, the Realme 13 Pro+ offers the following specifications:
- 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- 8GB/256GB (₹32,999), 12GB/256GB (₹34,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹36,999) configurations
- Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-701 primary with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 3x telephoto with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5200mAh battery
- 80W SuperVOOC wired charging
- Android 14-based RealmeUI
- Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors