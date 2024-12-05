Realme 14x reportedly hitting stores in India on Dec. 18, featuring 6000mAh battery, IP69 rating, more

More details about the rumored Realme 14x have surfaced this week.

Realme is already preparing the Realme 14 series, and the lineup is expected to be a huge family. According to an earlier report, aside from its usual model members, the series is believed to welcome new additions: the Pro Lite and X models.

Now, industry sources claim that the Realme 14x will go on sale on December 18 in India. If true, this means that the phone itself will be launched next week. The rest of the lineup members (Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+), on the other hand, are expected in January.

The Realme 14x is expected to be a budget model, but it is rumored to bring impressive flagship features, including a 6000mAh battery and IP69 rating. According to the leak, here are the other details that will be featured on the phone:

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.67″ HD+ display

6000mAh battery

Square-shaped camera island

IP69 rating

Diamond Panel design

Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red colors

