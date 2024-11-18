Realme 14 series also welcoming ‘X’ model — Report

According to a new report, there is another addition to the Realme 14 series: the Realme 14x model.

The Realme 14 series is expected to arrive early next year, and it is reportedly going to be a huge family. That’s because, aside from its usual model members, the series is believed to welcome new additions.

Last week, it was revealed that the Realme 14 Pro Lite model will join the group. According to an earlier report, it will be available in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold. Its configurations allegedly include 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

Now, a new model is said to be coming in the series as well, making the group bigger — the Realme 14x. According to industry leakers, the phone will come in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB, while its colors include Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red options.

The arrival of the Realme 14x will mark the return of the X model in Realme’s numbered series. To recall, the monicker was not used in the Realme 13 series, but the Realme 12 lineup introduced it.

No other details about the phone are available, but we expect more to leak in the coming days.

Stay tuned!

Via