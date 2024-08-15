Exec reportedly claims brand will launch Realme 15 series next, skip ’14’ due to Chinese superstition

Instead of the Realme 14, a current Realme executive shared that the company would announce the Realme 15.

Realme recently unveiled the Realme 13 Pro series and immediately followed it with the Realme 13 4G (the 5G version is expected to launch soon). Now, it seems the company is already pondering about the next series.

However, according to a report from folks at 91Mobiles Hindi, instead of the Realme 14 series that some might expect, the company would opt for the “15” branding. The executive was not named but said to have been “closely involved in the company’s planning and strategy for the last several years.”

As per the executive, the reason behind the move is the image of “14” in China, where the number is considered unlucky. According to the report, the Realme 15 will also undergo a design change, especially in terms of the rear camera island. To recall, the current Realme 13 series boasts a circular camera module.

As for Realme 15’s other details, the lineup could have some similarities to the Realme 13 series models:

Realme 13 4G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main with OIS + depth sensor

Selfie: 16MP

5,000mAh battery

67W charging

IP64 rating

Skyline Blue and Pioneer Green colors

Realme 13 Pro

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations

Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

5200mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC wired charging

Android 14-based RealmeUI

Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Realme 13 Pro+