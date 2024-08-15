Exec reportedly claims brand will launch Realme 15 series next, skip ’14’ due to Chinese superstition

Instead of the Realme 14, a current Realme executive shared that the company would announce the Realme 15.
Realme recently unveiled the Realme 13 Pro series and immediately followed it with the Realme 13 4G (the 5G version is expected to launch soon). Now, it seems the company is already pondering about the next series.
However, according to a report from folks at 91Mobiles Hindi, instead of the Realme 14 series that some might expect, the company would opt for the “15” branding. The executive was not named but said to have been “closely involved in the company’s planning and strategy for the last several years.”
As per the executive, the reason behind the move is the image of “14” in China, where the number is considered unlucky. According to the report, the Realme 15 will also undergo a design change, especially in terms of the rear camera island. To recall, the current Realme 13 series boasts a circular camera module.
As for Realme 15’s other details, the lineup could have some similarities to the Realme 13 series models:
Realme 13 4G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations
- 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint sensor
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main with OIS + depth sensor
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5,000mAh battery
- 67W charging
- IP64 rating
- Skyline Blue and Pioneer Green colors
Realme 13 Pro
- 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5200mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC wired charging
- Android 14-based RealmeUI
- Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors
Realme 13 Pro+
- 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-701 primary with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 3x telephoto with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5200mAh battery
- 80W SuperVOOC wired charging
- Android 14-based RealmeUI
- Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors