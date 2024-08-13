Realme 13 5G is ‘coming soon’ in India

Realme has teased that the vanilla Realme 13 5G model will soon launch in India.

The brand recently launched the Realme 13 Pro series, which is composed of the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+. After this, news about the creation of the vanilla Realme 13 model started. Now, it seems the arrival of the device is finally official in India, with the brand recently teasing the launch of another “13” device. On the Flipkart and microsite page of the device, the brand noted that “Speed Has a New Number,” indicating that it will be a new powerful phone with impressive features.

This news follows the phone’s appearance on TENAA and other platforms, such as BIS, FCC, TUV, EEC, and Camera FV 5. As per the model’s image shared in the listing, the handheld will have a flat display and back panel. In front, it will have a punch-hole cutout, while its rear camera island will have the circular shape as its siblings in the series. Aside from that, the phone is expected to offer the following features:

5G connectivity

65.6 x 76.1 x 7.79mm dimensions

190g weight

2.5GHz chipset (likely the MediaTek Dimensity 7300)

6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options (with microSD support)

6.72″ IPS FHD+ LCD

50MP main camera unit with f/1.8 aperture, 4.1mm focal length, and 1280x960px image resolution + 2MP cam unit

16MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture, 3.2mm focal length, and 1440x1080px resolution

4,880mAh rated battery capacity / 5,000mAh typical battery capacity

45W charging

Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR connectivities

In related news, Realme recently announced the Realme 13 4G in Indonesia, which comes with the following details:

4G connectivity

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main with OIS + depth sensor

Selfie: 16MP

5,000mAh battery

67W charging

IP64 rating

Skyline Blue and Pioneer Green colors

Via 1, 2