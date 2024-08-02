TENAA listing reveals Realme 13 5G design, specs

The Realme 13 5G has appeared on TENAA recently. The listing includes the device’s photo and confirms earlier rumors about its details.

The phone will join the series as its vanilla model. Recently, it made an appearance on NBTC, where its monicker was confirmed. Prior to that, it was also spotted on BIS, FCC, TUV, EEC, and Camera FV 5 platforms, suggesting it will debut in India and European markets.

Now, the Realme 13 (RMX3952 model number) has made another appearance on TENAA, which is indicative of its approaching market arrival. As per the model’s image shared in the listing, the handheld will have a flat display and back panel. In front, it will have a punch-hole cutout, while its rear camera island will have the circular shape as its siblings in the series.

Aside from the image, the TENAA listing provides several details about the Realme 13 5G model. Currently, here’s everything we know about the phone: