Realme 13 5G’s NBTC confirms device monicker, suggests approaching debut

In addition to the Realme 13 Pro series, Realme could soon announce the vanilla Realme 13 5G model.

The brand will unveil the Realme 13 Pro lineup this Tuesday. The series includes the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus, but the brand could also introduce the standard model soon. That’s according to the recent appearances of a device with the RMX3951 model number on various platforms. According to its recent appearance on NBTC, the device is called the Realme 13 5G.

In addition to NBTC, the device surfaced on BIS, FCC, TUV, EEC, and Camera FV 5 platforms. These appearances are huge indications that the Realme 13 5G will debut in India and European markets. Moreover, the listings on the said databases/platforms reveal the phone’s several details, including:

165.6 x 76.1 x 7.79mm dimensions

190g weight

50MP main camera unit with f/1.8 aperture, 4.1mm focal length, and 1280x960px image resolution

Selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture, 3.2mm focal length, and 1440x1080px resolution

4,880mAh rated battery capacity / 5,000mAh typical battery capacity

45W charging

Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR connectivities

Via