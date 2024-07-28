Realme reveals more Realme 13 Pro series info, including cam, chip, battery details

Ahead of its official unveiling of the Realme 13 Pro lineup, Realme has shared several details about the two phones.

The Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus will arrive on Tuesday, July 30, in India. Aside from confirming the date, the brand also partially lifted the veil of the series by revealing the designs of the phones.

As the company shared, the Realme 13 Pro and Pro Plus will employ designs inspired by French painter Oscar-Claude Monet’s “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” paintings. The brand shared that the colors will be called Emerald Green, Monet Gold, and Monet Purple. Aside from those, Realme promised that the series would also come in Miracle Shining Glass and Sunrise Halo designs, which were both inspired by Monet.

Recently, Realme VP Chase Xu shared a clip detailing the phones’ designs and back panels. Now, as the launch date nears, the company has doubled down on its move to build up excitement by sharing more details about the phones on its official website.

According to the company, fans can expect a dual 50MP Sony AI lens with dual OIS. In line with this, Realme has confirmed the addition of the Sony LYT-701. Realme notes that the Realme 13 Pro Plus is the first phone to use the said sensor in its camera, adding that the phone also has the “world’s first Sony LYT-600 periscope.” As per Realme, fans can get 120x digital zoom and the HYPERIMAGE+ engine in the series.

The phones’ sensors are not the only highlight. The smartphone brand has also confirmed some camera-related AI features and capabilities in the series, including AI Ultra Clarity, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhancement, and AI Audio Zoom.

The page also shows that there will be a 5200mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, although it is not mentioned what model will have it. A Snapdragon 7 chip is also being teased on the page without revealing what model has it, but a TENAA listing suggests that the Pro model could get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Other details mentioned on the page include the SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance for Overall certification in the Emerald Green variant and the addition of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection and the “biggest” 3D VC cooling system in the series.