TENAA listing reveals Realme 13 Pro 5G key details

Ahead of its July 30 debut, the Realme 13 Pro 5G has appeared on TENAA, where several of its key details have been confirmed.

Realme confirmed that the Realme 13 Pro series would be launching on July 30. The company has already unveiled the lineup partially by showing off the official designs of the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+. However, aside from those, fans are still waiting for the models’ hardware specifications.

Fortunately, the Realme 13 Pro 5G appeared on TENAA, resulting in the discovery of its details. According to the listing, the Pro model would offer the following: