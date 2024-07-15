U: Realme 13 Pro series is launching on July 30

Update: The brand has finally confirmed the date of the launch, which will be on July 30. Realme officially shared the posters of the series to confirm the date.

A leaked poster shows that the Realme 13 Pro series will be launching on July 30 in India.

The brand has already revealed key details about the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+, including their official designs and color options. However, the company has yet to confirm the launch date for the phones in India.

Thankfully, a report from GSMArena (via Gizmochina) seems to have accidentally divulged the series’ debut date through a poster. The link to the report now directs you to a different article, but the details earlier spotted showed that the announcement would be on July 30.

The news follows the unboxing video clip of the lineup shared by Realme VP Chase Xu. The executive didn’t share the specifics of the phones but shared the secrets behind their Monet-inspired designs. In line with this, Xu showed the layers of the panel, including the base film with “tens of thousands of very tiny and shimmering magnetic shiny particles” and high-gloss AG glass that doesn’t retain fingerprints or smudges.

The two models are expected to have 50MP Sony LYTIA sensors and a HYPERIMAGE+ engine in their camera systems. As per reports, the Pro+ variant will be armed with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and a 5050mAh battery. Specifics about the two models are currently scarce, but we expect more details to surface online as their launch nears.