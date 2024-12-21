Confirmed: OnePlus 13R armed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus has confirmed another detail about the OnePlus 13R model: its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will launch globally on January 7. We already know a lot about the former after it launched in China back in October. The OnePlus 13R, nonetheless, is a new model, albeit it is believed to be the OnePlus Ace 5 model that has yet to make a market entrance in China.

Amid the wait for the OnePlus 13R in the global market, the brand has revealed several of its details. In its latest move, the company shared that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the same SoC rumored in the OnePlus Ace 5 in China.

Aside from that, OnePlus earlier shared that the OnePlus 13R would offer the following details:

8mm thickness

Flat display

6000mAh battery

New Gorilla Glass 7i for the front and back of the device

Aluminum frame

Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors

Star trail finish

According to leaks, the Ace 5 will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, five configurations (12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB), LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, a 6.78″ 1.5K 120Hz LTPO AMOLED with optical in-display fingerprint sensor, three rear cameras (50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP), around 6500mAh battery rating, and 80W wired charging support. The OnePlus 13R, however, is reportedly coming in a single 12GB/256GB configuration. Its colors include Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.