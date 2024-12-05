Confirmed: Poco M7 Pro, C75 launching on Dec. 17 in India

After an earlier tease, Poco has finally confirmed that the “mystery” phones coming in India on December 17 are the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G.

Poco earlier shared a teaser clip in India suggesting the arrival of two smartphone models. While India Poco Head Himanshu Tandon didn’t mention the specifics and monickers of the devices, earlier leaks and reports pointed to the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G. Now, this is confirmed through the Flipkart pages launched by the company in India.

According to the pages, both phones are indeed 5G devices. The Poco C75 offers a Snapdragon 4s gen 2, 4GB RAM, expandable storage of up to 1TB, a flat design, and a huge circular camera island.

The Poco M7 Pro, meanwhile, is revealed to sport a 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 2100nits peak brightness and 92.02% screen-to-body ratio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a square camera module.

The news follows earlier leaks about the two models. According to earlier reports, the Poco C75 5G was rumored to launch in India as a rebranded Redmi A4 5G. The said Redmi model features a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, a 6.88″ 120Hz IPS HD+ LCD, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5160mAh battery with 18W charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 14-based HyperOS.

Meanwhile, the Poco M7 Pro 5G was previously spotted on FCC and China’s 3C. It is also believed to be a rebranded Redmi Note 14 5G. If true, it could mean that it will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, 6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED, 5110mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera. According to its 3C listing, however, its charging support will be limited to 33W.