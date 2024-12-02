Poco C75 5G reportedly coming to India as rebranded Redmi A4 5G

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing the Indian version of the Poco C75 5G. However, instead of a whole new device, the model is reportedly a rebranded Redmi A4 5G.

The Poco C75 5G is now available in the market and is expected to launch in India soon. However, according to 91Mobiles, which cited some sources, the Poco C75 5G will serve as a rebranded Redmi A4 5G in India.

This is interesting as the Redmi A4 5G is also now available in the country as one of the most affordable 5G phones. If true, this means that the Poco C75 5G will have similar specs as the Redmi A4 5G, which offers a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, a 6.88″ 120Hz IPS HD+ LCD, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5160mAh battery with 18W charging support, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 14-based HyperOS.

Via