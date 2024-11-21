Redmi A4 5G arrives with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC, ₹8.5K price tag in India

The first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 phone has finally arrived in India. The Redmi A4 offers 5G and is deemed one of the most affordable devices with the said connectivity in the market.

The news follows earlier teases shared by Xiaomi involving the model. This week, the Chinese giant has fully removed the veil from the affordable 5G phone. The Redmi A4 5G sports a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, a 6.88″ 120Hz IPS HD+ LCD, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5160mAh battery with 18W charging support, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Redmi A4 5G will be available on November 27 on Xiaomi’s official website, Amazon India, and other retailers. It will sell for ₹ 8499 for its 4GB/64GB configuration (expandable storage via microSD card), while its 4GB/128GB version will be priced at ₹9499. Color options include Sparkle Purple and Starry Black.

The phone’s arrival in India is part of Xiaomi’s “5G for Everyone” vision. Qualcomm India Senior Vice President and President Savi Soin said that the company is “excited to be a part of this journey with Xiaomi to bring affordable 5G devices to more consumers.”

