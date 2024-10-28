Xiaomi presents Poco C75 as rebranded Redmi 14C

Xiaomi has a new phone for its fans: the Poco C75. However, it is not an entirely new creation since it is simply a rebranded Redmi 14C.

The Chinese smartphone giant released the Redmi 14C back in August. Now, Xiaomi wants to present it again under the new name: the Poco C75.

The Poco C75 carries all the key details of its Redmi counterpart, including the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chip, up to 8GB RAM, 6.88″ 120Hz LCD, 50MP main camera, 5160mAh battery, and 18W charging support.

It comes in three color options, including black and green. It is available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which sell for $109 and $129, respectively.

Here are more details about the Poco C75: