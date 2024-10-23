Poco C75 to debut on October 25 with $109 starting price

Poco has finally confirmed the arrival of its earlier rumored Poco C75 model. According to the company, the new budget smartphone will debut this Friday and will sell for as low as $109.

The news follows earlier reports about the brand’s plan to introduce a new entry-level phone in the market. This week, the company affirmed the reports by releasing the poster of the C75.

The material shows that the Poco C75 will feature all the earlier rumored details, including a huge circular camera island on its back. It will also have a flat design across its body, including on its side frames and back panel. The device’s display is also expected to be flat.

The brand also confirmed several key details of the Poco C75, including its 6.88″ display, 5160mAh battery, and 50MP dual AI camera. The handheld will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which will sell for $109 and $129, respectively. The poster also shows that it will come in green, black, and gray/silver colors, which all feature a dual-tone color design.

According to earlier reports, the Poco C75 could also include a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, LPDDR4X RAM, an HD+ 120Hz LCD, a 13MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 18W charging support.

