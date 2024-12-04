Poco teases Dec. 17 launch of 2 smartphones in India, could be M7 Pro, C75

Poco has released a teaser clip suggesting the launch of two smartphone models in India on December 17. Based on past reports and leaks, this could be the Poco M7 Pro and Poco C75.

The brand didn’t detail the launch but repeatedly hints at the launch of the two smartphones. While we can’t say for sure what those models are, the recent certification leaks and reports point to the Poco M7 Pro and Poco C75, which are both 5G models.

To recall, the Poco C75 5G was rumored to launch in India as a rebranded Redmi A4 5G. This is interesting as the Redmi A4 5G is also now available in the country as one of the most affordable 5G phones. To recall, the said Redmi model features a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, a 6.88″ 120Hz IPS HD+ LCD, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5160mAh battery with 18W charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 14-based HyperOS.

Meanwhile, the Poco M7 Pro 5G was previously spotted on FCC and China’s 3C. It is also believed to be a rebranded Redmi Note 14 5G. If true, it could mean that it will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, 6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED, 5110mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera. According to its 3C listing, however, its charging support will be limited to 33W.

Despite all that, it is best to take these things with a pinch of salt. After all, with December 17 approaching, Poco’s announcement about the phones is just around the corner.

