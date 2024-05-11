New leak shares display, battery, charging details of Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, X100s Pro

Vivo’s X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro will be unveiled on May 13. Ahead of that day, another set of details involving the display, battery, and charging of the models has surfaced online.

A tipster shared the leak on Weibo, wherein earlier reports about the processors of the phones were echoed, such as the Dimensity 9300+ chipset in X100s and X100s Pro and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in X100 Ultra.

On the other hand, while the X100s and X100s Pro are expected to use the same SoC, the account shared that they will differ in imaging chips. Specifically, the tipster pointed out that the X100s will use the V2 imaging chip, while the X100s Pro will have the V3. Needless to say, the X100 Ultra will be more powerful in this section, with the leak sharing that the model will have the V3+ imaging chip.

The post also covers the rumored 6.78” displays that will be used in the X100s, X100s Pro, and X100 Ultra. As per the tipster, the first two models will be receiving the 1.5K flat OLED screen from Visionox., while the X100 Ultra will have Samsung’s curved E7 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution.

Ultimately, the leaker revealed the details of the battery and charging power of the three devices. As per the account, X100s, X100s Pro, and X100 Ultra will have a 5,100mAh battery and 100W wired charging, 5400mAh battery and 100W wired/50W wireless charging, and 5,500mAh battery and 80W wired/30W wireless charging support, respectively.