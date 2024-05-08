Here’s how much Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s and X100s Pro cost

Vivo has finally confirmed the launch date of X100 Ultra and X100s. The date, however, is not the only highlight of today’s news, as a new leak has revealed how much the configurations of the model will cost.

This week, the brand confirmed that it would unveil the two models on May 13: the X100 Ultra and X100s. On Weibo, the company teased the powerful camera capabilities of the two but didn’t reveal any other significant details about them. Thankfully, a leaker from the same platform has shared the price list for the two, including the X100s Pro, which was not mentioned in Vivo’s post.

Interestingly, the leak also corroborated earlier rumors about the phones, including their storage and RAM. According to the sheet, all models will be offered for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. As for the pricing, the devices will range from $555 to $1,180. Here are more details about them:

X100s

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (¥3,999 or $555)

16GB RAM + 256GB storage (¥4,399 or $610)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage (¥4,699 or $650)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (¥5,199 or $720)

X100s Pro

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (¥4,999 or $695)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage (¥5,599 or $775)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (¥6,199 or $855)

X100 Ultra