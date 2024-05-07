Checkout these latest Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s Pro leaked images

A new set of leaked images of the Vivo X100 Ultra and the X100s Pro has surfaced on the web, giving us better views of the upcoming models.

Reputable leaker account Digital Chat Station shared the new images on Weibo, with the Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s Pro placed side by side. The two models initially appear similar to one another. However, upon close inspection, you’ll spot some small differences between the two, including the X100s Pro’s bigger punch-hole display cutout for its selfie camera and its smaller rear camera island compared to the X100 Ultra’s.

It can also be noticed that the X100 Ultra has a bigger camera island and that the arrangement of its camera units in the back is different from those of the X100s Pro. Specifically, while the Pro model has lenses placed in a diamond arrangement, the X100 Ultra’s lenses are positioned in two columns.

In a separate post shared by DCS, the module of the X100 Ultra can be seen boasting a huge size, leaving almost little space on both sides. Despite this, the tipster noted that “the lens protrusion [of the phone] is within the acceptable range​​​.”

According to earlier reports, the X100 Ultra has a Sony LYT900 1-inch main camera with great dynamic range and low-light management. Aside from that, it is rumored that it could receive a 200MP Zeiss APO super periscope telephoto lens. Ultimately, leaks suggest that the Vivo X100 Ultra will be the first phone to use Vivo’s BlueImage imaging tech.