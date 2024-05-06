Latest leak reveals X100s, X100s Pro, X100 Ultra configurations, rear designs, colors

A series of images shared online shows the renders and colors of the Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro, and Vivo X100 Ultra. In the leak, the configurations of the three models were also revealed, confirming earlier reports that the lineup will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The three models are expected to be announced this month. As the day of the unveiling approaches, more leaks have been surfacing online. The latest one comes from Digital Chat Station of Weibo, who posted the renders of the devices to confirm the rear design of each one. The images show the colors of the phones, which all have black, white, and titanium options. However, only the X100s model offers the blue option.

The images corroborate earlier reports about the huge circular camera islands of the phones. The modules are surrounded by metal rings and contain the lenses of the devices. However, the layouts of the camera units differ, with the lenses in X100s and X100s Pro arranged in a diamond position while the X100 Ultra uses a standard two-column arrangement.

As expected, the camera system specifications of the models vary. As per reports, the X100s will offer a 3X optical zoom periscope (f/1.57-f/2.57, 15mm-70mm), while the X100 Ultra has a 3.7X optical zoom periscope (f/1.75-f/2.67, 14mm-85mm). As usual, the Ultra model will offer a better set of camera features. As such, aside from the details mentioned above, the X100 Ultra is rumored to have a Sony LYT900 1-inch main camera with great dynamic range and low-light management. Moreover, as reported earlier, the Ultra variant might also be getting a 200MP Zeiss APO super periscope telephoto lens.

Ultimately, the account revealed the configurations of the three models, claiming that they will all be offered in up to 16GB/1TB configurations. However, unlike the X100s and X100s Pro with four configuration options, DCS’ leak shows that the Ultra variant will have three:

X100s: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

X100s Pro: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

X100 Ultra: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB