Official poster leak reveals designs of Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s

Ahead of their launch, images of the Vivo X100 Ultra and Vivo X100s have surfaced online, confirming earlier speculations about the rear design of the models.

The launch of the models might just be around the corner, with Vivo itself making several teases on social media about the series. Now, a leaker from Weibo has shared an official-looking poster of the X100 Ultra and X100s, showing the back designs of the two side by side.

According to the image shared, the two will both employ a huge circular camera island in the back, complete with metal rings surrounding its sides. However, the arrangement of the cameras will differ, with the X100 Ultra using a standard arrangement wherein the lenses are placed in two columns. Meanwhile, the X100s will show its lenses in a diamond-like arrangement.

Needless to say, the camera system specifications of the two are also expected to vary. As per reports, the X100s will offer a 3X optical zoom periscope (f/1.57-f/2.57, 15mm-70mm), while the X100 Ultra has a 3.7X optical zoom periscope (f/1.75-f/2.67, 14mm-85mm). As usual, the Ultra model will offer a better set of camera features. As such, aside from the details mentioned above, the X100 Ultra is rumored to have a Sony LYT900 1-inch main camera with great dynamic range and low-light management. Moreover, as reported earlier, the Ultra variant might also be getting a 200MP Zeiss APO super periscope telephoto lens.

Of course, X100s is not something to underestimate. Recently, Vivo product manager Boxiao Han revealed that aside from interesting camera capabilities, the model will be able to perform AI image editing, thanks to its Dimensity 9300+ chip. On Weibo, the manager shared a series of photos showing how the device could edit the individual colors in the background while the subject remains untouched. The same capability is expected in the X100 Ultra, which will also be the first to use Vivo’s own BlueImage Blueprint imaging technology.

Via