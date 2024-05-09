Latest leak details Vivo X100 Ultra’s camera lens specifications

As expected, the Vivo X100 Ultra will have a powerful set of camera lenses. In a recent leak, the details of the model’s camera system were detailed, confirming earlier reports about the specific lenses it will use.

Vivo has been teasing fans about the X100 Ultra since last month, with two of the company executives sharing some details about the phone. To start, Huang Tao, Vice President for Products at Vivo, described the phone as “a professional camera that can make calls” and suggested that it would have a powerful camera system. According to reports, it will be the first phone to use Vivo’s BlueImage imaging tech.

Meanwhile, Jia Jingdong, Vivo’s Vice President, corroborated Tao’s claims. In his post, the executive revealed that the phone has a “micro gimbal anti-shake telephoto” and that its telephoto macro has the equivalent magnification of 20X. Moreover, the executive confirmed the use of Zeiss and Vivo Blueprint Imaging Technology in the phone alongside a 200MP Zeiss APO super telephoto paired with an HP9 sensor.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has joined the discussion by adding more details about the Vivo X100 Ultra.

In a recent post on Weibo, the tipster affirmed Jingdong’s revelation about the 200MP HP9 sensor. It follows the account’s earlier post about the component, leading to speculations about its addition to X100 Ultra’s camera system:

Speculations about it started with the Weibo leaker account Digital Chat Station revealing recently that Samsung has an unreleased sensor. According to the tipster, it is a 200MP sensor, noting that it can be used both for primary and secondary cameras and that its “specifications are quite good.” It adds to Samsung’s current 200MP (HPX, HP1, HP3, and the latest ISOCELL HP2) sensors.

Aside from the HP9 sensor, DCS claims that the rear camera system will employ the Sony LYT900 1-inch main camera, which should allow it to achieve great dynamic range and low-light management. It is accompanied by a 50MP LYT600 ultrawide lens. In front, the model is reportedly using a 50MP JN1 lens for its selfie camera.

In a recent post, Jingdong shared some sample photos taken using the Vivo X100 Ultra to confirm its powerful camera capabilities. According to the executive, it is indeed a “professional camera” that can make calls.