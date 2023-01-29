Enable all of the hidden features in MIUI Gallery in any Xiaomi device!

Mobile photographers and users have a powerful tool to make the most of their device’s camera, and which is the MIUI Gallery. Although that’s true, some of the hidden features on MIUI Gallery is limited only to high-end devices, and does not appear on low-end devices. But, recently someone modded the app to unlock the all features. This app unlocks all hidden features usually only available for high-end phones, and facilitates advanced editing capabilities, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go photography. Its intuitive design and efficient performance ensures a hassle-free user-experience.

Unlocked hidden features in MIUI Gallery Mod

The unlocked hidden features in the MIUI Gallery Mod is listed below;

Recognize text and table

Recommend tab enabled

All creativity features unlocked

Sky filter

Slideshow wallpaper

Unlocked video compression, etc.

And there is also other minor features that are unlocked as well, which is up to you to find out!

Screenshots of MIUI Gallery Mod

Screenshots of MIUI Gallery Mod is shown below.

Installation

The MIUI Gallery Mod installation is done via a Magisk module. Just download the module, and refer to our guide about flashing a Magisk module that we posted before.

Although that being said, here’s a short guide if you don’t want to leave this article.

Download the module.

Open Magisk.

Tap “Modules”.

Tap “Install from storage”.

On the file picker/chooser, choose the zip/module file that you downloaded a while ago.

Once you found it, tap on it.

Wait for Magisk to flash and install the module.

Once done, just tap “reboot”.

And you’re done!

Download

You can download the Magisk module for MIUI Gallery Mod from here.

