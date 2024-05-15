Poco confirms F6’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, reveals series models’ designs

As the unveiling date of the Poco F6 series nears, more details about the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro have been surfacing. The latest batch of new information comes from the brand itself, which confirmed the use of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in the standard model of the lineup. Additionally, the company shared the official posters of the two, giving us the difference between the designs of the two devices.

This week, the company shared some posters of the series featuring the F6 and F6 Pro models. One of the materials includes details of the standard model’s processor, which is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This confirms earlier reports about the device, which was spotted on Geekbench earlier. According to the listing, aside from the octa-core Qualcomm chipset with a clock speed of 3.01GHz, the device tested used 12GB RAM and registered 1,884 and 4,799 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The posters also include the official designs of the two handhelds. In one image, the Poco F6 shows three circular units in the back, each surrounded by a metal ring. The model’s rear camera system reportedly includes a 50MP main unit and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The rear panel, on the other hand, shows a matte finish and semi-curved edges.

Meanwhile, the Poco F6 Pro boasts four circular units within its rectangular camera island in the back. The island is elevated from the rest of the back panel, while the camera rings give the section a more prominent protrusion. According to reports, it will be a trio of camera lenses composed of 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units.

The poster image of the Poco F6 Pro affirms a separate leak, in which the model was spotted on an Amazon listing in the European market. According to the listing, the model will offer 16GB/1TB configurations (more options are expected to be announced), a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 50MP triple camera system, 120W fast charging capability, a 5000mAh battery, MIUI 14 OS, 5G capability, and a 120Hz AMOLED screen with 4000 nits peak brightness.