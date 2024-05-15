Poco F6 Pro Amazon listing in Europe reveals €619 price tag, key specifications

The Poco F6 Pro has been spotted on Amazon in Europe, leading to the discovery of its key details and price tag.

The Poco F6 Pro is expected to be launched alongside the standard Poco F6 model on May 23. Interestingly, even though Poco still hasn’t announced the models, the Pro variant of the lineup has already made an appearance on Amazon (via 91Mobiles).

The listing contains the necessary specifications of the F6 Pro model, including its €619 price tag. It is important to note, however, that the price only pertains to its 16GB/1TB configuration. This means it could still be offered at cheaper prices through its lower configurations.

Interestingly, the listing also shows the other details of the smartphone, including its 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 50MP triple camera system, 120W fast charging capability, 5000mAh battery, MIUI 14 OS, 5G capability, and 120Hz AMOLED screen with 4000 nits peak brightness.

The details affirm earlier discovery about the identity of the Poco F6 Pro as a rebranded Redmi K70. To recall, Xiaomi accidentally revealed the “Vermeer” codename of the Poco device, which is exactly the same name given to the K70. With all this, the Poco F6 Pro is expected to debut with the same set of details as the Redmi K70, including the ones mentioned above.