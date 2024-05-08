Poco F6 Pro appears on Geekbench, reportedly coming in June

The Poco F6 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench recently. Unfortunately, after earlier rumors that the device would be announced either in April or May, the latest claims say it will be unveiled in June.

The device appeared on Geekbench with the 23113RKC6G model number. Through the details shared in the platform, it can be deduced that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. According to the listing, the device tested used 16GB RAM and an Android 14 OS, allowing it to register 1,421 and 5,166 scores in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

As for its release, a leaker on X claims that it will be announced in June. This is unsurprising, nonetheless, since the standard Poco F6 model (global version) is also expected to launch next month. To recall, it was spotted on Indonesia’s Direktorat Jenderal Sumber Daya dan Perangkat Pos dan Informatika website carrying the 24069PC21G model number. No new details have been revealed in the SDPPI certification, but the “2406” portion of its model number suggests that it will be launching next month.

On the other hand, the Poco F6 Pro is a rebrand of the Redmi K70, which has a 23113RKC6C model number. If this speculation is true, the Poco F6 Pro could adopt many of the features and hardware of the Redmi K70 smartphone. That includes K70’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chip, rear camera setup (50MP wide camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro), 5000mAh battery, and 120W wired charging capability.