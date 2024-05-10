Xiaomi inadvertently reveals Poco F6 Pro is Redmi K70

Xiaomi has accidentally shared proof that the Poco F6 Pro model is just a rebranded Redmi K70.

Recently, the Chinese smartphone giant shared Poco F6 Pro’s update log to the public. It contained the March 2024 security patch (via GSMArena) for the model, which is still waiting for its launch. This is not the only highlight of the story, however. In the update, the company included the codename of the Poco F6 Pro, which is “Vermeer.” Interestingly, this is also the same codename spotted in the Redmi K70 in past reports, confirming that the two models share the same identity.

With this, there’s a huge chance that the two will also share the same set of features and details, with the Poco F6 Pro likely to be introduced as the global version of the Redmi K70. To recall, the Redmi K70 was launched in China in November 2023. As such, if K70’s details are to be followed, we can expect the Poco F6 Pro to have the following features: