FCC listing reveals Poco M7 Pro 5G’s design, NFC support, 128GB storage option, more

The Poco M7 Pro 5G has made another appearance. This time, it’s on FCC.

This could suggest that the Poco M7 Pro 5G is nearing its debut date, which is unsurprising since the M6 Pro 5G was launched in August last year.

According to the listing, the phone bears the 2409FPCC4G model number and will offer some interesting details. Some include the Xiaomi HyperOS 1.0 OS, NFC support, and a 128GB storage option.

The leak also shows the actual unit of the Poco M7 Pro 5G, which comes with a two-tone color for its back panel. The image also shows the flat display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The back, on the other hand, has curved sides and houses a square camera island in the upper left section. The module contains two camera lenses and a flash unit.

According to the listing, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 14 5G, but they still offer some differences, including in the camera department, with the latter having three lenses. Some of the details expected from the two include the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, 1.5K AMOLED, a 50MP main camera unit, and 33W charging support.

