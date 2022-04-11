There is something that has changed, and we will share them with you in this article, but before going to Features to come in Realme UI 3.0! let’s look at Realme’s rollout plan. It is an early access plan, meaning the Realme GT got early access.

Realme UI 3.0 is ColorOS v12! There is no difference, and they have not hidden it; it is literally written on the update page that it is the ColorOS version. Everything is ColorOS 12. Every ColorOS 12 features to come in Realme UI 3.0!

Features to come in Realme UI 3.0!

You need to install a 4.63GB update on the Realme GT, and the UI is very good. All-access came in December 2021 for Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Neo2 5G, Realme X7 Max, and Realme 8 Pro. In Q1 2022, there will be many phones like Realme X7 Pro, X50 Pro, 8, 8i, 7 Pro, etc. In May-June, around 80% of Realme phones will get a stable update, and Android 13 might come out by that time.

This timeline and other rollouts in Q2 have many phones like Narzo 30, Realme X7, X3, 8s. So, the stable update probably comes in Q3. Now let’s talk about features to come in Realme UI 3.0! We need to start with bloatware first. There is so much bloatware. We mean the amount of them. There is Moj, Flipkart, Dailyhunt, Snapchat, Netflix, etc.

Bloatware

There might be at least 12-15 pre-installed apps. So, you will have to keep in mind that you will get bloatware in Realme UI 3.0. These were the negative things. Now for the positives, we like ColorOS; they have really improved.

Design

You now get a clean UI experience. If you look at the notification panel, the white space has increased, the icons look better, and it is exactly like ColorOS so we will not talk about it much because there will be another article about it. There are 2 or 3 differences; if you go to “About Phone,” then you get Realme UI instead of ColorOS. So, there are some differences there.

If you look at the icons, then the weightage of icons looks 3D due to shadows, so that is a slight difference. Now Realme has its own wallpapers, which is not in ColorOS, but Realme UI has its own papers, which is good. Always on display has Realme Meow’s options. There are some apps like PC Connect because Realme laptops are out too.

Realme UI PC Connect

You can make a floating window like Picture-in-Picture. So, if you are doing some work, you can open another app window. That is a good thing for multi-tasking; if you want to watch and read together, you can do that.

Private Picture Share

There is another feature, Private Picture Share, where if you want to use photos to upload on Facebook/Twitter, etc. It strips the metadata like geo-location gets stripped and uploads a clean private photo, so your details that you do not want to share can be clearly uploaded privately.

Realme UI 3.0 Battery Low Message

There is another feature where if your battery comes below 15%, it automatically sends a message to 5 emergency contacts. That is a good security feature.

Always on Display

This feature is not the first, it is from Android 11 and we saw this last year on the OnePlus.

Wi-Fi Sharing with NearBy Share

If you go on the Wi-Fi QR code page, you will see that you can share Wi-Fi by scanning the QR code. You can easily share other phones with you in which NearBy Share is turned on, and you can easily share Wi-Fi too.

Battery Saving Tweaks

Also, something has been done for battery saving. This was not the case in the earlier 2.0. So, you will keep getting notifications with time and optimize battery use to get a little better battery. Do not disturb mode is often turning automatically if you schedule.

Conclusion

These are the futures to features to come in Realme UI 3.0. We liked all of the features; they are convenient and make them easy and longer to use. Check our article about Realme Android 13 Update List to find out yours is included or not. What do you think about the futures to come in Realme UI 3.0? Do you think that they are useful?