Leaker: Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra not going global

Leaker account Yogesh Brar shared that both the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Vivo X200 Ultra would not make their international debuts.

The first models of the Oppo Find X8 and Vivo X200 series are now out. Both lineups, nonetheless, are expected to welcome their own Ultra models in 2025 as the flagship models of their respective families. As usual, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Vivo X200 Ultra will first arrive in China.

Sadly, in a claim made on X this week, Brar shared that the two brands will never offer both models in the global market. While this could be a bit disappointing for anticipating fans, this is not entirely new, as Chinese smartphone brands usually keep the top models they have exclusive to China. Reasons might include the poor sales outside the country, with China being the biggest smartphone market in the world.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station in earlier leaks, the X200 Ultra will have a price tag of around CN¥5,500. The phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a quad-camera setup with three 50MP sensors + a 200MP periscope.

Meanwhile, Zhou Yibao (product manager of the Oppo Find series) confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will feature a huge 6000mAh battery, an IP68 rating, and a thinner body than its predecessor. Other reports shared that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.82″ BOE X2 micro-curved 2K 120Hz LTPO display, a Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor, a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, 100W fast charging, 50W magnetic wireless charging, and a better periscope telephoto camera. As per rumors, the phone will feature a 50MP 1″ main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 6x optical zoom.

