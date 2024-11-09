Alleged Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs leak

A reputable leaker provided some of the key specifications of a device believed to be the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.

Oppo already unveiled the vanilla Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro models. Early next year, the Ultra model is expected to arrive alongside a fourth model rumored to be named the Find X8 Mini. As fans wait, the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station teased an unnamed device, which is believed to be the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.

According to the tipster, some of the details expected in the device include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

6.82” BOE X2 micro-curved 2K 120Hz LTPO display

Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor

1″ main sensor

Dual-periscope cameras

Single-point ultrasonic fingerprint

IP68/69 rating

The details add to the current list of information we know about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. In July, Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, revealed that the device will boast a huge 6000mAh battery. Despite this, Zhou said that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra would be thinner than its predecessor. Ultimately, Zhou shared that the Find X8 Ultra will have an IP68 rating, which means that it should be resistant to dust and fresh water.

Other reports shared that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have 100W fast charging, 50W magnetic wireless charging, and a better periscope telephoto camera. As per rumors, the phone will feature a 50MP 1″ main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 6x optical zoom.

Via