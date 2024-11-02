Leaker: Fourth Oppo Find X8 series model to be named ‘Mini’

Amid the rumors of a fourth Oppo Find X8 series model, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared that this device could be given the “Mini” monicker.

The Oppo Find X8 series is now available in China, and Oppo should soon announce it in other markets as well, including Europe, Indonesia, and India. According to earlier reports, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra would debut early next year. Rumors say that it will be joined by another model.

After earlier speculations that the fourth model could be named Neo or Lite (since there are already Find X models with the said names), DCS claimed that the device would be called Oppo Find X8 Mini.

This is not entirely surprising since reports revealed that giant smartphone makers are interested in producing compact models. Vivo has already started this with the Vivo X200 Pro Mini.

To this end, fans can expect Oppo to inject all the interesting features of the regular Find X8 models into the Find X8 Mini. To recall, the vanilla Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro offer the following details:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X (standard Pro); LPDDR5X 10667Mbps Edition (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition)

UFS 4.0 storage

6.78” micro-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2780 × 1264px resolution, up to 1600nits brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5910mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and satellite feature (Find X8 Pro Satellite Communication Edition, China only)

