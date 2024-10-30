Tipster: Oppo Find X8 series is getting four models

A tipster on Weibo revealed that Oppo is actually planning to introduce four models in the Oppo Find X8 series.

Oppo unveiled the first Oppo Find X8 models in China days ago: the vanilla Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro. As confirmed by the company, the models are set to debut globally soon, with pre-orders now available in the UK and Indonesia.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to arrive next year and join the lineup. Interestingly, tipster Smart Pikachu claimed that Ultra will be coming alongside another Find X8 model.

While this is some news, it is not surprising since the number of models in the Find series has always been inconsistent. For example, the Pro model was not present in the Find X7 series. Meanwhile, other Find lineups either debuted with three (Find X5) or four (Find X2 and X3 series) models. With this, Oppo coming back with a four-model series is not new.

No other details about the extra Find X8 model were shared, but the tipster underscored that it would be announced alongside the Find X8 Ultra. If we are to speculate, it could have a monicker Neo or Lite since there are already Find X models with the said names. There’s also a possibility of Oppo using a Mini monicker since past reports revealed that smartphone manufacturers are now expressing interest in producing compact models. Vivo has already started it with the Vivo X200 Pro Mini.