First Honor Magic 8 series models’ colors tipped

The first models of the Honor Magic 8 series are allegedly coming in four colorways.

Honor will soon launch the Magic 8 lineup. According to reports, Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro could be the first series models to launch. Meanwhile, the Magic 8 Mini and Magic 8 Ultra could arrive in 2026.

In a new leak, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared that two Honor devices with the BKQ-AN00 and BKQ-AN80 model numbers recently received three certifications. As the account stated, both use the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. The periscope lens, wireless charging, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner are also said to be standard features in the series. One of the models is also said to offer a flat display.

Ultimately, DCS shared that the said models currently have four colorways: black, white, cyan, and titanium.

According to past reports and leaks, the vanilla model will arrive with a 6.59″ OLED. It is said to be a flat 1.5K screen with LIPO technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, and less than 1mm bezels. The Pro model, meanwhile, allegedly has a 6.7″ display with 3D face recognition and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support, a triple camera setup (50MP OmniVision OV50Q main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP periscope telephoto), a battery with a capacity of around 7000mAh, wireless charging, a Lateral OverFlow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology, a smooth frame transition, and a better focus speed and dynamic range.

Source