Honor Magic 8 Mini to use Dimensity 9500 SoC

A new leak says that the Honor Magic 8 Mini will instead house a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 instead of a Snapdragon chip.

The Magic 8 series is expected soon, and earlier reports revealed that it would include a mini variant. In his recent post on Weibo, a well-known leaker, Digital Chat Station, shared the details of a device, which is believed to be the said phone.

According to the tipster, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, which is quite interesting since the earlier Magic devices had Snapdragon chips. To recall, its vanilla Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro siblings are rumored to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor.

DCS also shared that the phone’s display measures 6.3 inches. Aside from its small screen, the leaker claimed that it is also “very thin” and light. Despite this, the tipster suggested that it still has a bigger battery than the iPhone 17 Air, which allegedly has a battery capacity of either 2800mAh or 2900mAh.

