Full Oppo Find X9 Pro specs leak ahead of October launch

Key details of the Oppo Find X9 Pro have emerged online.

Oppo is expected to unveil the first Find X9 models in October. Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao hinted at the launch timeline of the vanilla Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro in a recent response to fans. Now, amid the wait, the alleged full specs list of the phone has started circulating online. According to the leak (and the previous ones we reported), the phone will bring the following:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500

16GB RAM

512GB storage

6.78″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide + 200MP ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera with AF

7550mAh battery

80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Wifi-FI 7 and NFC

Android 16-based ColorOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Source