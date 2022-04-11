Future innovations that we can see in phones in the next years are not the features that we have not seen before. Only 10 years ago, cell phones were equipped with a measly 5-megapixel camera, 3G Internet, and a low screen resolution. Blew our minds back then, but now they are all considered ancient relics compared to what we have today. How awesome will our phones be in 10 years? Today, we will cover the ”Future Innovations that We can See in Phones in the Next Years” subject in our article.

In 2022, the phones are thin and have large screens, but as soon as you look at them, internal motion sensors with a hidden 48-megapixel dual camera catch your eyes’ direction and turn on the phone. It is also completely transparent; you see your hand clearly through the phone’s body. It displays the necessary icons and widgets like time, weather, texts, and calls.

Phones with a flexible screen and battery were introduced back in 2018. Developers’ attempts to make the screen larger will lead to it occupying 100% of the phone space in the future. You can watch movies and videos from this portable TV screen anywhere.

Bracelet-Phone

They say there will be a bracelet-phone gadget in the future, and it is not the only cool gadget that may appear in the next 10 years. The development of tiny elastic smart bracelets has already started. You just wear it on your wrist, and the bracelet creates a hologram of your phone’s interface.

You can manipulate this interface with your fingers, text, make calls, and watch videos. It is like a phone screen on your forearm. There are only two problems that could prevent you from having such a cool hologram phone bracelet: a small flexible battery that can hold a long enough charge and a high-quality hologram that could read your commands.

Battery

You will charge your phone more efficiently. Put your phone on a wireless charger; unlike the 2022 chargers, this one will juice your device up much faster. This battery can easily hold a charge for 2 days.

Network

You can open your phone with a hand gesture, there will also be an 8K video hologram, and these phones do not struggle to load such high-quality videos in seconds. It is not because Wi-Fi is now available anywhere in the world, it is that you have a new type of mobile data.

Mobile data improves every 8-10 years. So, 6G should be expected in 2030, and the data transfer rate will increase to 1 terabit/second. That would be like downloading 250 movies in one second, and watching your favorite shows will be like looking out the window. Could your phone hold that much data? Yes, they can. Thanks to the cloud storage feature. In 10 years, it will be more with almost unlimited memory.

AI Technology

In the next few years, AI technology will even find a solution when you have a car problem. Today, there are devices using AI technology like Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker. The tools will be in your hand or around your wrist. You will go into the app with augmented reality and point the camera at the inside of the car. The app will carry out diagnostics and indicate to you the machine’s broken part through the screen. It shows how to fix it too.

In 2022, augmented reality apps will help us choose clothes, furniture, and designs. You can get good advice and recommendations on repairing and decorating an apartment just using your phone. In the future, this function will develop constantly. You can use your phone in all areas. Starting with fixing a car or some electrical kitchen appliance.

Conclusion

There will be transparent screens, unlimited Internet, and unlimited battery. These are the future innovations that we can see in phones in the next years. What do you think about these features? How will the gadgets develop further? Most likely, humanity will completely get away from phones.