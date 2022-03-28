Geekbench reveals Xiaomi Book S specs ahead of launch

Xiaomi is working to expand its brand across multiple products. The company may be preparing to launch the Xiaomi Book S laptop. The laptop has been certified by Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. There have also been rumours that it will be a small laptop. The product has been listed on two different certifications, so it is expected to launch in the coming days.

Xiaomi Book S is listed on Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench

The Xiaomi Book S has been certified by Bluetooth SIG as “Xiaomi Book S 12.4” under the Xiaomi brand and product name. The Bluetooth SIG provides little information about the device, but Geekbench does. The same laptop has also been certified by Geekbench, with the device achieving a single-core score of 758 and a multi-core score of 3014. The device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Cx Gen 2 SoC with a clock speed of 3.0 GHz, according to the listing.

It will also have 8GB of RAM and will run Windows 11 Home 64-bit. Apart from that, we don’t know much about the device, but the 12.4″ in the model number could be a hint that it will have a 12.4-inch small compact display. The device could be the company’s cheapest laptop model on the market. It is expected that the company will first launch the product in the global market before expanding its availability globally.

We also don’t have any words on the launch date yet, but we expect the device to be launched in Q3 of 2022 in China. However, this is just an expectation. The company may or may not launch the product or they can launch it earlier too. An official confirmation from the brand can shed light on more information about the device.