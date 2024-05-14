Germany bans Motorola, Lenovo device sales due to patent issues

Motorola and Lenovo are no longer allowed to sell their devices in Germany after a German district court ordered the move. This follows the patent issue Lenove faced involving Wireless Wide Area Network module (WWAN) modules.

The issue about the WWAN module started with the Chinese brand’s infringement case against US wireless company InterDigital. To recall, Lenovo was found guilty in the case, leading InterDigital to obtain an injunction versus Lenovo in Germany earlier this month. Later, it led to the ban of Lenovo’s devices in the country, which includes the devices under it, like Motorola-branded phones.

With this, Lenovo and Motorola are forced to stop selling their devices with the WWAN module, which is being used for mobile internet services. Given that the brand used it in its devices, including the Edge 50 series, it has to halt offering them in Germany.

Now, Motorola has already removed its smartphone offerings on its German website, as Lenovo continues to offer some of its laptops with mobile configuration while there are still some supplies available. Interested fans of the brands, nonetheless, can continue purchasing the said banned devices via third-party retailers, which continue to offer them on various platforms.