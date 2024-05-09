Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to debut in India on May 16

Motorola is now ready to introduce its Edge 50 Fusion to India, as well. According to the brand, its creation will officially enter the said market on Thursday next week, May 16.

The move follows the smartphone company’s initial introduction of the handheld to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America last month. The model debuted in the same timeframe as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Now, the smartphone manufacturer is ready to also bring the Edge 50 Fusion to one more market: India.

In a recent post, Motorola confirmed the plan, noting that it will be offered on its Indian website, Flipkart, and “all leading retail stores.”

Just like the version available in other markets, the Edge 50 Fusion that will arrive in India is expected to offer the following details: