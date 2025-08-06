Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold to be delayed – Report

Google is allegedly facing some issues that could lead to the delay in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launch.

Recent leaks have confirmed that Google is now preparing the Pixel 10 series for its launch this month. Weeks ago, we even saw the search giant filming a live model for a marketing shoot, allowing us to confirm its design. We also heard about all the models of the series in past reports, leading to more anticipation about their arrival. However, a new tip says this won’t happen, especially for the Fold model.

According to new information circulating online, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be the first to arrive. The said models are expected to be available for pre-orders on August 20, and sales will allegedly happen on August 28. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, meanwhile, is believed to be arriving on October 9, alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. The leak says that supply chain issues could be the primary reason for this delay.

According to leaks, the foldable will feature a TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip, a 1TB storage option, a 6.4″ external display, a triple camera system (48MP main + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto), a 5015mAh battery, magnetic Qi2 wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating.

