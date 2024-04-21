Google Pixel 8A to cost $705 in Canada, to offer ₹1K to ₹2K higher price than 7a in India

We now have an idea of how much the upcoming Google Pixel 8A model will cost in Canada and India.

That’s based on the recent revelation made by PassionateGeekz, which spotted the price tag of the device through a Canadian retailer shop. According to the publication, the model will receive a hike in India, noting that its price will be ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 higher than the Pixel 7a in India. To recall, Google announced the device ( 8GB/128GB configuration) with a ₹43,999 price tag last year. If the claim is true, it means that the new price of the upcoming Pixel phone in India could reach up to ₹45,000 for the same configuration.

Meanwhile, the 128GB variant of the model is reportedly going to cost $705 in Canada, while the 256GB option will be offered for $790. If true, this means that Google will implement up to a $144 price increase in the Canadian market.

The Pixel 8a is expected to be announced at Google’s annual I/O event on May 14. As per other reports, the upcoming handheld will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to be getting 128GB and 256GB variants.

As usual, the leak echoed earlier speculations that the phone will be powered by a Tensor G3 chip, so don’t expect high performance from it. Unsurprisingly, the handheld is expected to run on Android 14.

In terms of power, the leaker shared that the Pixel 8a will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 27W charging capability. In the camera section, Brar said that there would be a 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, the phone is expected to get a 13MP selfie shooter.