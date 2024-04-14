Google removes accidentally uploaded Pixel 8a tutorial on UScellular website

The Pixel 8a makes another inadvertent appearance online. This time, however, instead of a leak, today’s news comes from the company’s mistake in uploading the tutorial document of the model on a US carrier’s website.

The Pixel 8a is expected to be announced at Google’s annual I/O event on May 14. As the date nears, more and more leaks about the phone have been surfacing online, with the latest revelation involving its four colorways. Now, another one has surfaced, thanks to Google’s mistake recently.

As spotted by tipster Evan Blass, the brand uploaded the tutorials of the Pixel 8an on the UScellular website. The upload included different instructions on the initial use of the phone’s apps and features. The page only showed the front image of the device, but it labeled it as the “Google Pixel 8a,” allowing us to confirm its identity.

The page is no longer available after Google managed to spot the error, but Blass was able to save a screenshot of the tutorial upload alongside the front design of the phone.

From the image shown, it can be noticed that the front of the model is not that different from earlier Pixel generations. It comes with rather thick bezels, but its design appears to be rounder compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7a.

As reported earlier, the upcoming handheld will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to be getting 128GB and 256GB variants.

In terms of power, the leaker shared that the Pixel 8a will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 27W charging capability. In the camera section, Brar said that there would be a 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, the phone is expected to get a 13MP selfie shooter. Ultimately, Pixel 8an will run on the Android 14 system, while its chip will be the Tensor G3 chip, so don’t expect high performance from it.