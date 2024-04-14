Latest renders reveal Google Pixel 8a’s Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, Bay color options

After earlier leaks, we now have a set of renders showing the four color options the upcoming Google Pixel 8a model will be available in.

The Google Pixel 8a model will be launched on May 14 at Google’s annual I/O event. The company remains mum about its details but recent leaks have already revealed several details about it. The latest includes the renders of the handheld in Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, and Bay colors.

The colors shown in the renders are not surprising at all, as earlier Pixel generations also use them. As for its texture, the images complement speculations that the upcoming model will also come with a matter-textured finish. The renders also echo earlier leaks about the build design of the phone, which is undeniably similar to earlier Pixel models released by Google. That includes the iconic rear camera island visor of the phone, housing the camera units and the flash. It retains the think bezels of Pixel phones, but its corners are now rounder compared to Pixel 7a.

As per other reports, the upcoming handheld will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to be getting 128GB and 256GB variants.

As usual, the leak echoed earlier speculations that the phone will be powered by a Tensor G3 chip, so don’t expect high performance from it. Unsurprisingly, the handheld is expected to run on Android 14.

In terms of power, the leaker shared that the Pixel 8a will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 27W charging capability. In the camera section, Brar said that there would be a 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, the phone is expected to get a 13MP selfie shooter.

