New leak shows Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Porcelain, Obsidian colors

A new leak online has surfaced, revealing the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its two color options: Porcelain and Obsidian.

The Pixel 9 series will be announced on August 13. The lineup includes the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The last model is one of Google’s latest surprises about the Pixel lineup, as it will be the first time its Fold smartphone will join the series.

According to reports, the new Pixel Pro Fold will offer a handful of improvements over its predecessor, including a new design, better display specifications, and more. The foldable is expected to come in two colors, and a new leak reveals them in renders.

The colors are not entirely surprising or thrilling, as the original Google Fold also comes in the same shades. Nonetheless, as shared in earlier reports, the new Google foldable will offer a handful of enhancements, both internally and externally.

To start, as shown in the renders, the phone gets bigger screen sizes and better display specifications compared to the first Fold. The new foldable’s external display will measure 6.24″ while the internal will be 8″. This is a huge change from the 5.8″ external and 7.6″ internal display measurements of the phone’s predecessor. The displays’ resolutions are also enhanced. From the 1,080 x 2,092 (external) and 2,208 x 1,840 (internal) resolutions of the old Fold, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is reportedly coming with 1,080 x 2,424 (external) and 2,152 x 2,076 (internal) resolutions. According to leaks, the outer display can reach 1,800 nits of brightness, while the main screen can reach 1,600 nits.

Ultimately, unlike the original Fold, which has a rectangular camera island, the new Pixel Pro Fold has a square island with rounded corners in the top left part of the back panel. It houses two pill-shaped modules containing the camera lenses and the flash unit.

