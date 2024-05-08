Google releases May 2024 security update to Pixel devices

Google has confirmed that its May 2024 update with security fixes is now rolling out to certain Pixel devices.

The release is a part of Google’s monthly software update to its devices, which includes all those that are currently running the Android 14 OS. However, while the update is now being distributed to the devices, the company noted that the rollout is being performed in phases. As such, its release will take until next week. On a positive note, users can check their system to see if the OTA is already available on their handhelds.

The update comes with bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. Aside from this, Google promises some improvements in the Bluetooth section and camera video recording performance.

According to Google, the OTA update will cover the following models: