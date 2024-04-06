Google Pixel Phone app to get ‘Lookup’ button for unknown callers

Google will soon let Pixel users search the web for the unknown numbers that called them.

A new feature called “Lookup” has been spotted (via PiunikaWeb). in the beta version of Pixel’s Phone app, specifically the Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474. The feature will be added to the button options of a call card record when users expand it.

Tapping the new option will launch the Google Search with the unidentified phone number already included. This should allow an instant search for the identity of the number.

However, it is important to note that based on the current version of the feature, the search can only be performed after the call. Moreover, there are no traces that the Lookup feature will include specific services to enable the search to look for personal numbers. With this, it can only be useful for business-related numbers and other numbers that are already available publicly.

Of course, we can’t say for sure if the ability of the feature will be limited to the things we mentioned above, as it is still in its beta form. Whether it will be improved or not, nonetheless, it is a welcome addition to the current list of Pixel features we are already enjoying.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section!